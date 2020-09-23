Menu
A man’s early morning joy ride has led to a three-month loss of his pride and joy after police charged him with hooning on the back of help from the public.
Alleged hoon caught on CCTV charged

23rd Sep 2020 2:46 PM
An Eagleby man received a rude surprise from police and had his vehicle impounded for 90 days after he was caught allegedly hooning on CCTV footage.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise after he was dobbed in by a member of the public.

Police allege the man was driving a white Holden sedan that was captured on CCTV driving dangerously at the intersection of Castille Crescent and Avonmore St in Edens Landing at around 1.30am on August 20.

Officers involved said information from the public was vital when it came to reducing dangerous activity on our roads.

"Hoons are a danger on our roads, putting themselves and other road users at risk," Senior Sergeant Corinne Brown said.

"Their noisy antics damage roadways and disrupt neighbourhoods.

"Police will continue to work with the community to identify hooning activity and take action as we have done on this occasion."

The man is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 29.

