Alleged kidnap victim helped by farmhouse resident

BATTERED and bruised, a 39-year-old woman ran along a Bakers Creek road screaming for help, 40 minutes after she was allegedly kidnapped and then tortured.

Pete Harold heard the calls for help as the woman entered his Connors Rd property on Sunday afternoon.

"I was going to jump into the car and pick her up but she was halfway down the road anyway,” he said.

"She was holding a metal pole so I was trepidatious [sic] myself.

"She had obviously been bumped around, her face was swollen and she had blood on her pants.”

It is alleged the woman was confronted by up to five men in the foyer of the Rydges Grand Suites on Gregory St about 5.50pm on Sunday.

She was allegedly assaulted with a metal pole and dragged into a waiting car.

Police alleged the men then drove her to Bakers Creek where they bashed her again before letting her go.

The woman ran and hid, before seeking help at Pete Harold's farmhouse along Connors Rd, next to a tyre recycling business.

Mr Harold said the woman, who he described as being of medium build, with long dark hair and dark skin, yelled out "help, help, someone call an ambulance”.

"I didn't hear a damn thing until she started singing out, and in all honesty, I thought it was the ducks or the geese,” he said.

"It could have been a lot worse.”

He called 000 as the woman sat in shock downstairs. She barely spoke bar asking for a glass of water.

Mr Harold said the woman had told him she had been beaten by a group of men, but did not reveal why.

Paramedics and police attended his home and took the woman to hospital. He described the metal pole she was holding as being about one metre in length.

Police have so far charged one man in relation to the incident, with investigations ongoing to apprehend others allegedly involved.

William John Seaborn, 40, will face Mackay Magistrates Court on April 19..