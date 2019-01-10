Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

An alleged large-scale drug syndicate operating between Coffs Harbour and Armidale was dismantled by police in December following an eight month-long investigation.

An alleged large-scale drug syndicate operating between Coffs Harbour and Armidale was dismantled by police in December following an eight month-long investigation. NSW Police

THE alleged ringleader of a major drug syndicate that had been operating across northern NSW have been refused bail in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

In December Coffs Harbour man Jory Michael Mackay, aged 25, was arrested and charged with more than 31 offences in relation to allegedly running the drug supply network between Coffs Harbour and Armidale.

A total of 19 arrests were made at the culmination of the eight month long police investigation, the alleged perpetrators charged with supplying commercial quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

Mackay has been charged with knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, which also includes alleged offenders Thomas Frederick Fuller, Tyler William Sinclair Hull, Talissa Kelly and Corey Samuel Yeo.

He is also facing a charge for allegedly supplying a prohibited firearm to Zach Ritchie and Brodie Dalzell, the latter who was allegedly involved in a standoff with police at a Boambee East home in August last year after evading officers for more than a month.

Sinclair Hull, aged 23, was also refused bail by Magistrate Linden at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

He is facing eight charges in relation to large-scale drug supply.

Fuller, 19, is facing more than 35 drug-related charges but was granted bail yesterday.

He had allegedly been supplying large quantities of drugs on an ongoing basis, including 300 amphetamine pills on September 20 last year.

The eldest of the four, Wade Anthony Hallgath was also granted bail yesterday despite his "extensive" criminal history.

The 54-year-old had recently completed a good behaviour bond prior to his court appearance.

He is facing nine drug-related offences, including six related to the supply of drugs and two for allegedly possessing cocaine and cannabis.

All four men will re-appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on February 12.