Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alleged meth dealer, Kelly Ann Skinner, was granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court
Alleged meth dealer, Kelly Ann Skinner, was granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court
News

Alleged meth dealer represents herself, granted bail

by SARAH MATTHEWS
8th May 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SELF-REPRESENTED alleged meth dealer has been granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court.

Kelly Ann Skinner, 42, appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of supplying less than a commercial quantity of a schedule one drug, and one count of supplying less than a commercial quantity of a schedule two drug.

Skinner, who did not have a defence lawyer, was brought in from the Darwin Correctional Centre to represent herself at the bar table

Justice Peter Barr granted Skinner bail to reappear in court for her charges to be committed to the Supreme Court on May 21.

The NT News understands the Crown will allege Skinner was a member of a major drug syndicate which was in operation around Darwin.

Originally published as Alleged meth dealer represents herself, granted bail

More Stories

bail court meth dealer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pauline Hanson calls to reopen CQ’s struggling businesses

        premium_icon Pauline Hanson calls to reopen CQ’s struggling businesses

        News Senator Hanson is concerned about the economic impact of COVID-19 restrictions on the regions.

        Wedding dresses impossible to ship amid COVID-19 fallout

        premium_icon Wedding dresses impossible to ship amid COVID-19 fallout

        Fashion & Beauty Yeppoon business owner talks about how the bridal industry has been one of the...

        COVID-19 impact could force rate rise for Rocky residents

        premium_icon COVID-19 impact could force rate rise for Rocky residents

        Money A special council meeting was held on Thursday with a closed session that went for...

        Glee for bargain hunters at region’s tip shops reopen

        premium_icon Glee for bargain hunters at region’s tip shops reopen

        News Rockhampton tip shops will be reopening with strict new safety measures.