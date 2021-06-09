Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.
Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.
Crime

Alleged murder case delayed due to pending report

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Jun 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lawyers involved in the case where Nigel John Gilliland has been accused of stabbing his former wife, Karen, to death, are still waiting on a report before the case can move forward.

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Mr Gilliland’s matter was mentioned in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on June 9 where it was adjourned until August 2 while lawyers wait for a report.

The court heard during the last mention in April that a psychiatrist’s report was outstanding.

If the matter goes to trial, it is likely do so this year with the parties looking at an August 30 or October 4 start date.

Police allege Mr Gilliland stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed ex partner, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse was and mother of three children, a victim of domestic violence attack – Photo Supplied Facebook
Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed ex partner, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse was and mother of three children, a victim of domestic violence attack – Photo Supplied Facebook

The alleged incident occurred just after 6pm at a Brae Street address at The Range.

Mr Gilliland was arrested that same evening.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Mr Gilliland remains in custody.

Related:

Rockhampton murder accused case headed to Supreme Court

Brief of evidence against murder accused almost complete

Police granted special order in accused Rocky murder case

accused murder nigel john gilliland supreme court in rockhampton tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Aussies wanted by the FBI

    Aussies wanted by the FBI
    • 9th Jun 2021 5:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Rockhampton hotel, distillery sells for a steal

        Premium Content Iconic Rockhampton hotel, distillery sells for a steal

        Business The property has been vacant for the past year and was sold with the attached six-unit motel and freehold rum distillery.

        Almost 500k petition for Tamil girl battling sepsis

        Premium Content Almost 500k petition for Tamil girl battling sepsis

        News Almost half a million people have signed a petition for a seriously ill...

        MP and daughter involved in crash

        Premium Content MP and daughter involved in crash

        News Central Queensland MP involved in crash

        Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

        Premium Content Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

        Crime A young father busted with five marijuana plants had been trafficking illegal drugs...