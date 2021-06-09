Alleged murder case delayed due to pending report

Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

Lawyers involved in the case where Nigel John Gilliland has been accused of stabbing his former wife, Karen, to death, are still waiting on a report before the case can move forward.

Mr Gilliland’s matter was mentioned in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton on June 9 where it was adjourned until August 2 while lawyers wait for a report.

The court heard during the last mention in April that a psychiatrist’s report was outstanding.

If the matter goes to trial, it is likely do so this year with the parties looking at an August 30 or October 4 start date.

Police allege Mr Gilliland stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Nigel Gilliland allegedly stabbed ex partner, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse was and mother of three children, a victim of domestic violence attack – Photo Supplied Facebook

The alleged incident occurred just after 6pm at a Brae Street address at The Range.

Mr Gilliland was arrested that same evening.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Mr Gilliland remains in custody.

