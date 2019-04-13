Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January.
MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January. Annie Perets
Crime

Alleged murder of Pialba grandfather Wayne Thackrah in court

Annie Perets
by
13th Apr 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

READING from a piece of paper held tightly in his hands, an accused murderer launched into an unprompted speech in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

Noel Nicholas Hilder is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Pialba grandfather Wayne John Thackrah in January.

Mr Thackrah died nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit on Alice St.

Mr Hilder, 63, is charged with murder.

His mention in court was a chance for all involved to get an update of how the case was tracking.

The court heard a brief of evidence was currently being prepared against Mr Hilder.

Mr Hilder appeared by a video link from custody, where he has been since his arrest on January 22.

No plea has been entered on the murder charge.

Mr Hilder's case will be mentioned in court again on May 16.

A court was previously told Mr Hilder was homeless at the time of the alleged offence.

Police allege Mr Thackrah was stabbed while trying to stop his car being broken into.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    100 diagnosed with black lung prompts victim meeting

    100 diagnosed with black lung prompts victim meeting

    Health VICTIMS Group demands mining giants pay compensation

    Capricornia candidates discuss support for Adani's mine

    premium_icon Capricornia candidates discuss support for Adani's mine

    Politics CLARIFICATION: Candidates face first big question of the campaign

    Calls for respect as election signs, cars vandalised

    premium_icon Calls for respect as election signs, cars vandalised

    Politics They might disagree politically, but candidates say respect is key

    Unbeaten teams to face off in A-grade league clash

    premium_icon Unbeaten teams to face off in A-grade league clash

    Rugby League Norths coach: 'We'll need an improved performance against Yeppoon'