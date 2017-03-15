Alleged murderer denies decapitating Rockhampton housemate

Man arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam escorted from the Rockhampton Police Station to the watch house at the Rockhampton Courthouse.

A MAN accused of decapitating his former housemate is protesting his innocence and says he was "saddened and shocked" to hear about his friend's death.

Syeid Alam, 33, was found dead at a creek off Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16 last year, 10 days after he was last seen.

He was decapitated, and the murder has been described by police in Rockhampton as one of the most gruesome they have ever seen.

Former housemate Mohammad Khan - who also worked with Mr Alam at the local meatworks - was charged with murder and interfering with a corpse in May.

Khan, 35, has made an application for bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court, and wrote in an affidavit that he intends to plead not guilty.

Syeid Alam. Photo Contributed Contributed

"I knew Syeid for about 3 years due to our employment at the Meatworks," he said.

"In addition to that, Syeid and I lived together for a period of about two years. I would describe us as friends.

"I was saddened and shocked to hear about Syeid's death."

Khan said he understood the police brief of evidence was "quite sizeable" and he would need significant time to go through it with his lawyers.

"This process is difficult to complete while in custody, due to the limited resources available," he said.

Khan, a refugee who arrived in Australia in 2010 from Malaysia, said he was the sole income earner in his family, which includes a wife and son in Rockhampton.

His bail application is scheduled to be heard on March 24.