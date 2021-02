Nigel John Gilliland is charged with killing Karen Gilliland (pictured) at her home in Brae Street, The Range.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court will hear the case of Nigel John Gilliland next month.

Mr Gilliland will face two charges on March 10: entering a dwelling with intent and murder (domestic violence) over the 2020 death of his former partner, Karen Gilliland.

His case was adjourned in court on Wednesday in order for committal instructions to be finalised.

He was remanded in custody and excused from appearing for the coming mention.