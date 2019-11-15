Alleged offenders face court over North Rocky crime spree

12.30pm: Police fronted media earlier today to provide more detail on the attempted robbery of Priceline Pharmacy, robbery of Subway, and subsequent vehicle offences yesterday morning in North Rockhampton.

Police allege the first offender entered Priceline pharmacy near Stocklands armed with a knife and attempted to access the cash register.

The robbery was unsuccessful.

He then ran directly over the road where police allege, he took $200 cash from the Subway store on Blanchard St.

Police believe he did not brandish the weapon in the second offence.

It is alleged the offender then entered a stolen vehicle, driven by a co-offender, that was dumped in the CBD after driving erratically through town.

With community assistance, police were able to locate the offenders.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley said it was brazen and unusual for such an offence to happen so early in the morning.

“That time of day … it’s not what you’d expect,” he said.

Alleged offenders Timothy Richard Adidi and Roy Dahram Eric Brown appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today where both had their matters adjourned.

Adidi is on a return to prison warrant.

1.40pm Thursday. POLICE are searching for two people who dumped a suspected stolen Jeep on the CBD riverbank in Rockhampton after it was possibly involved in several traffic offences this morning.

Two men with shirts pulled over their heads were seen fleeing from the Grand Cherokee Jeep after they parked it outside the Pilbeam Theatre about 1pm.

Police were quickly on the scene and began a search of the riverbank area around the bridges.

Earlier there was a report of an attempted police intercept of a suspected stolen in Musgrave Street about 11pm.

There are unconfirmed reports that the stolen vehicle drove at the police vehicle which had engaged lights and sirens.

Car dumped on Victoria Parade

It’s believed police officers were forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

The stolen vehicle was last seen in Richardson Road. It’s believed to be the vehicle dumped on Victoria Parade.

The Grand Cherokee was stolen from Mallet Close, Gracemere on Saturday and involved in an evade police in Tucker St, Berserker yesterday.

More to follow.