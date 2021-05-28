Alleged paedophile principal’s court bid

Former Adass Israel School principal Malka Leifer is fighting for the release of medical reports of one of her alleged victims. Picture: File

Former Adass Israel School principal Malka Leifer is fighting for the release of medical reports of one of her alleged victims. Picture: File

A former principal at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school accused of sexually abusing children is fighting to get medical reports of one of her alleged victims.

Malka Leifer’s lawyer told the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday she was after medical reports tendered in a civil proceeding that involved Dassi Erlich in 2015.

Ms Erlich won $1 million in damages after taking the school where Ms Leifer was principal, Adass Israel school, to court in 2015.

The school is part of the ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel community in Melbourne.

Malka Leifer is facing 74 counts of child sexual abuse including 11 of rape. Picture: Ynet News

Ms Leifer’s lawyer Lucinda Thies sought an order for material from 2015 to be handed over.

“What is now being sought is all medical reports tendered on behalf of Ms Erlich in the (2015) proceeding,” she said.

“Save for any part of those reports that contained communications, oral or written, made in confidence by Ms Erlich to a medical practitioner.”

The application for an order was opposed by lawyers who appeared in the 2015 trial.

It was also opposed by Ms Erlich, who was represented on Friday by lawyer Adrian Strauch.

Sisters Elly Sapir, Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer say they were sexually abused by their principal in the Adass Israel ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Melbourne. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

She and her sister, Nicole Meyer, also one of Ms Leifer’s alleged victims, was present on the audiovisual link through which the court hearing took place.

Mr Strauch said the reports contained confidential information.

“This sounds like, and is, a fishing expedition,” he said.

Ms Leifer is facing 74 charges of sexually abusing sisters Ms Erlich, Ms Meyer and Elly Sapir while she was principal at the school between 2004 and 2008, including 11 counts of rape and three counts of sexually penetrating a child.

The 54-year-old was extradited from Israel to Australia to face court following a protracted legal battle.

The matter was adjourned to July 15 to allow the lawyers time to each make their case in writing.

Originally published as Alleged paedophile principal’s court bid