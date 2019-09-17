Alleged perfume thief “disregards the law and victims”

A MAN with an extensive criminal history has racked up another 29 charges.

Geoffrey Lucas Mills, 41, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested for allegedly stealing 17 bottles of perfume from a chemist.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police found Mills walking across Bolsover St with a green shopping bag full of perfume bottles moments after he was flagged by a witness who said they saw him steal the bottles from a nearby chemist.

He said Mills had 29 outstanding matters before the court including 14 stealing matters, contravene police direction, evade fare, possession knife in a public place, obstruct police and breaches of bail.

Snr Constable Rumford said Mills was captured on CCTV and found with the stolen perfume.

“He has a growing disregard for the law and victims... displays no remorse when he is caught,” he said.

Defence lawyer Krissy Cummins said Mills missed his injection for schizophrenia and was highly intoxicated at the time.

Mills’ bail was refused and he was remanded to appear in Murri Court on October 2.