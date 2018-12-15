Menu
Stephen Glen Chapman has pleaded not guilty to prostitution offences.
Alleged 'pimp' pleads not guilty to prostitution offences

Chloe Lyons
15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
A MAN accused of being involved in the illegal prostitution business on the Sunshine Coast has pleaded not guilty, with a hearing expected early next year.

Stephen Glen Chapman is facing four charges including single counts of having an interest in a premises used for the purposes of prostitution, knowingly carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution and two counts of knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution.

The offences were allegedly committed over various periods between May and October this year.

Mr Chapman entered his pleas in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning and will appear in court again on January 14.

He was fined $3000 in 2011 for similar offending after an investigation found he'd employed nine women, over two years, who would massage clients and provide "hand relief".

Mr Chapman was then fined $10,000 in 2016 for a number of crimes, including letting two women use a room in his Buddina home for naked and topless massages with "happy endings".

The pricing schedule ranged from $80 through to $180.

