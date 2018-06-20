Alleged prison escapee fronts court after 364 hours on run

ACCUSED prison escapee Levi James Brown has appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court after his fortnight on the run came to an abrupt end in Habana on Tuesday evening.

Brown sat silently in the dock as duty lawyer, barrister Phil Moore, asked the Magistrate to adjourn the case for a week.

Brown is currently charged with one count of escape lawful custody but more charges are expected.

Nathan Doyle being arrested at Cremorne on Tuesday. Melanie Plane

A man who was arrested yesterday at Cremorne St, Cremorne, after a police officer was allegedly struck by a 4WD, also had his case mentioned.

Nathan Doyle, 26, of Andergrove, did not appear in the dock as paperwork still needs to be sorted between the different departments.

The court was told Doyle had been sentenced in the Supreme Court of Mackay less than a month ago on drug charges and had been on parole.

Brown and Doyle are both scheduled to appear on June 27.