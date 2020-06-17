Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged public masturbator busted in QLD park

by Chris Calcino
17th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED public masturbator has been charged with committing an indecent act after a "quick-thinking" 13-year-old girl reported him to police.

Officers were called to Murray Street Park in Manoora about 6pm last night to arrest the man.

A 30-year-old Bentley Park man allegedly attended the park and removed his clothing before committing an indecent act over several minutes.

"The incident was witnessed by a 13-year-old girl who was near the area," police said in a statement.

"The quick-thinking teen immediately contacted police."

The man is expected to face Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

"Police are commending the young witness for her timely reporting of the incident, which undoubtedly assisted with the prompt arrest and charging of the alleged offender," the statement continued.

"The community are urged to follow her example and report any similar concerning incidents."

Originally published as Alleged public masturbator busted in Cairns park

More Stories

Show More
crime public masturbation queensland crime sex offender

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bruce shares memories from decades of reading the Bully

        premium_icon Bruce shares memories from decades of reading the Bully

        News For the past 53 years at the least, the Bully has been part of his morning routine.

        Council building grants proving a winner

        premium_icon Council building grants proving a winner

        Business Rockhampton builders claim $5k grants are proving the difference between building...

        Property developer reaches 10 year milestone

        premium_icon Property developer reaches 10 year milestone

        News The company behind Livingstone Shire’s first ever homemaker centre is turning 10.

        Unique hotel operation on the market as owners expand

        premium_icon Unique hotel operation on the market as owners expand

        News The hotel was first built in the 1880s but was destroyed in a fire and was later...