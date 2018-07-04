Menu
PUPPY FARM: Some of the dogs seized from a Glenarbon property where an alleged puppy farm was uncovered on Monday.
News

Alleged puppy farmer facing record number of charges

22nd Mar 2017 8:27 AM
BREAKING: The RSPCA has laid a record 215 charges against a man accused of running a puppy farm at Glenarbon near Goondiwindi.

In a statement issued this morning, the RSPCA said Haris Ljuhar, 40, was facing 215 animal welfare related offences, and is due to appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates Court in May.

RSPCA Queensland inspectors and Goondiwindi Criminal Investigation Branch detectives raided the property in January, seizing 81 dogs and puppies, and 10 cats.

RSPCA chief inspector Daniel Young said it would be alleged the conditions of the dogs and cats were being kept in were appalling.

"There was inadequate shelter and water and a number of the dogs were carrying injuries that needed urgent veterinary treatment," he said.

"There was one dog that was sharing a small space with a dog that was deceased and there were the remains of a number of corpses lying near dogs that were tethered."

More than 50 of the seized animals have since been rehomed through the RSPCA which supplied treatment for the animals at a cost of more than $100,000.

The breed of dogs were mainly American Staffordshire bull terriers, Australian and American bulldogs and French bulldogs on the property.

Toowoomba Chronicle

