Alleged repeat child sex offender's bail change rejected

A man will face a hearing into the alleged indecent assault of a child.

A man will face a hearing into the alleged indecent assault of a child. Marc Stapelberg

A CASINO man accused of indecently assaulting a child has asked to be allowed to live in the home where the alleged offence occurred.

The man, who cannot be named, faced court represented by solicitor Philip Crick on Tuesday, charged with indecently assaulting a child under 16 years of age and failing to comply with his reporting obligations.

He also had an apprehended violence order brought against him.

Mr Crick lodged a guilty plea to the failure to reply with his reporting conditions, which related to his requirements under the NSW Child Protection Register.

The court heard this breach involved the accused being left at a home with a child, who was in a bath, with no other adults present.

In court, Mr Crick made an application to vary his client's bail, allowing him to enter the Northern Rivers community where the alleged assault took place.

The court heard his bail conditions excluded him from going within 10km of that community, and within 10km of Maclean.

Mr Crick said the alleged victim - a child of the accused's former partner - was no longer at that address and would not be returning there.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he'd already heard identical applications about five times.

"As far as I'm aware he's in Casino," Mr Heilpern said.

"He's been (previously) convicted of an offence on a child in (the same suburb).

"I'll deal with the application to vary bail ... and make a determination afresh, but the results are likely to be the same and if he's not happy, he can go to a higher court."

Mr Crick said it would be "more comfortable" for the man to live at the excluded address.

Of his failure to comply with reporting requirements, he said the man "was unaware the child was in the bath and that he was the only (other) person in the house".

He said the defendant had "not in any way" attempted to "make that situation happen".

He said this situation spanned five minutes, and his client did not realise it was significant enough to report.

Mr Heilpern agreed one bail amendment, to allow the accused to contact the mother of his biological child for the purposes of arranging contact with that child.

But the man's sexual offence against a child in 2011, and the allegation currently before the court, both took place where the accused hoped to live.

"The kind of supervision at (that location) is much less than the level of supervision where he is living now," Mr Heilpern said.

He refused that part of the application "to ensure that the risk to the community is minimised".

The man will be sentenced on the reporting breach on February 15 next year.

The indecent assault charge will go before a hearing on that day.