Alleged sport body fraudster's case in court

AN ACCOUNTANT charged with fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars through a sporting body has had his case mentioned in the Rockhampton District Court for the first time.

Ian Coombe made no appearance at the mention on Wednesday, where Public Prosecutions handed up a one count indictment of fraud over $30,000.

His matters have been set down for mention on February 26.

It will be alleged that in June 2015, Coombe fraudulently obtained $465,000 through a loan while acting as the president of the local sporting governing body CQ Rugby Union.