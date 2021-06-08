Alleged stabber crashes car fleeing along highway

Emerald police are asking Central Queensland drivers if they saw or have dashcam footage of a crash along the Gregory Highway on May 27 around 4pm, as investigations into the events leading up to the incident continue.

A 29-year-old man and a 40-year-old man will face court on July 13 on counts of entering a dwelling with intent to harm, with a weapon and in company.

It will be alleged the men entered a neighbour’s residence on Burn Street, Capella, injuring a 20-year-old man and stabbing a 53-year-old woman.

They then allegedly drove a white Holden Crewman utility along the Gregory Highway toward Emerald, where they crashed around 4pm.

Police were not in pursuit at the time of the crash.

The pair was apprehended in bushland by police shortly after.

The 29 year old will also face charges of dangerous driving and driving without a licence.