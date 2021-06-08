Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
criminal with knife weapon threatening to stab
criminal with knife weapon threatening to stab
News

Alleged stabber crashes car fleeing along highway

JANN HOULEY
6th Jun 2021 10:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emerald police are asking Central Queensland drivers if they saw or have dashcam footage of a crash along the Gregory Highway on May 27 around 4pm, as investigations into the events leading up to the incident continue.

A 29-year-old man and a 40-year-old man will face court on July 13 on counts of entering a dwelling with intent to harm, with a weapon and in company.

It will be alleged the men entered a neighbour’s residence on Burn Street, Capella, injuring a 20-year-old man and stabbing a 53-year-old woman.

They then allegedly drove a white Holden Crewman utility along the Gregory Highway toward Emerald, where they crashed around 4pm.

Police were not in pursuit at the time of the crash.

The pair was apprehended in bushland by police shortly after.

The 29 year old will also face charges of dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

brisbane dangerous driving dashcam footage driving without a licence offence grievous bodily harm allegations neighbourhood dispute qps stabbing tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Premium Content CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Business The company is looking to export live male mud crabs to China and has been awarded funding for professional advice.

        • 8th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
        Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        Premium Content Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        News The 38-year-old Sunshine Coast man alleged he has a permanent neck impairment and...

        • 8th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
        LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Premium Content LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor about youth crime and Victoria Covid lockdown, along with...

        • 8th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
        Magistrate to DV man: I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿

        Premium Content Magistrate to DV man: I don’t know why you think you are...

        Crime A man prohibited from contacting the mother of his children had his mother deliver...

        • 8th Jun 2021 12:00 AM