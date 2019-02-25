Alleged stalker seen at her workplace and outside house

Police at the Rockhampton airport after reports of a person in the terminal in an adjetated state.

Police at the Rockhampton airport after reports of a person in the terminal in an adjetated state. Chris Ison ROK180817cairport2

A MAN waiting to have a stalking charge dealt with in higher courts was spotted near his alleged victim's house twice in one day and outside her workplace once.

Benjamin Paul Price, 37, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a bail condition.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Price was charged with stalking a woman on September 29.

He said on Thursday, the alleged stalking victim left her residence and attended her workplace at the Rockhampton Airport.

Mr Fox said when she arrived at the airport she noticed Price following her and he sat down at a bench outside her workplace.

He said she felt so uncomfortable, she left work early.

Mr Fox said when she got home, she checked the CCTV system she had installed and could see Price had attended her house just after she left for work that day.

He said she called the police and while they were at her place viewing the CCTV, Price could be seen riding his bike towards her house.

Mr Fox said Price waved towards another house, and when approached by officers, told them he was there to visit his stepfather. However, Price's stepfather told officers he did not want to see Price.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Price had been effectively homeless since being charged and had his mail sent to his stepfather's address.

She said he needed to check his mail to keep up to date with Centrelink.

Ms Craven said Price claimed he did not know the alleged victim worked where she did and had gone to the airport to use the showers.

She said this was the first time since his arrest five months ago that he had breached his bail.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Price had a considerable criminal history with many long prison terms for robbery, grievous bodily harm and armed robbery. He ordered Price to a one-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for nine months.