Eve and Shane Rennard were both charged with trafficking steroids.
Crime

“Gutless” accused steroid trafficker flees country

by Pete Martinelli
7th Dec 2018 8:53 AM
AN ALLEGED steroid trafficker has fled the country and left his wife to face court.

Shane and Eve Rennard were both charged with trafficking steroids.

Eve Rennard faced Cairns Supreme Court yesterday.
However, Mr Rennard did not show up to his sentencing date yesterday, leaving estranged wife Eve - who pleaded guilty - to face Justice James Henry in Cairns Supreme Court.

"Your client's husband isn't man enough to face the music," Justice Henry told defending barrister Tony Kimmins and then issued a warrant for Mr Rennard's arrest.

The court heard the Rennards had imported testosterone from China and had it pressed into pills in Papua New Guinea, where Mr Rennard was working.

Federal police were made suspicious by the parcel that arrived at the Rennards' Cairns residence. The couple would sell the pills and liquid steroids over five months last year and also used the drugs.

Eve Rennard is a personal trainer and placed second in the Arnold Classic.

Mr Kimmins said his client was merely a "secretary for the operation".

Justice Henry jailed Rennard for two years with immediate parole.

