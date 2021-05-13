Alleged stolen car found ‘engulfed in flames’

QFES and QPS crews were called to a vehicle fire in Midgee early Thursday morning. Picture: iStock

An alleged stolen vehicle was found on fire early Thursday morning in Midgee.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire on a dirt road at the intersection of River Road and Roope Road about 12.30am.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the vehicle, a Honda SUV, was found “fully engulfed in flames”.

The fire was extinguished by two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews about 1.15am.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle was allegedly stolen from a home in Gracemere on April 23 and allegedly had stolen number plates attached.

The spokesman said police were investigating the incident with no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.