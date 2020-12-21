Alleged stolen car involved in North Rocky crash

An alleged stolen car is believed to have been involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Norman Rd and Yeppoon Rd, Parkhurst, at 5.15am on Monday.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a red Mazda, which was believed to have been stolen.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed no one at the scene required treatment or transport to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.