Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A number of alleged stolen vehicles have been seen travelling in a convoy across the region.
A number of alleged stolen vehicles have been seen travelling in a convoy across the region.
News

Alleged stolen vehicles travelling in convoy across CQ

kaitlyn smith
9th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON police are appealing for public assistance to locate two vehicles allegedly stolen from homes across the region.

The first vehicle – a grey Ford Focus with plates 168WVT – is alleged to have been taken after an unknown number of offenders located its keys inside a Koongal residence.

It is believed the suspects gained entry to the Kavanagh Cr property sometime between November 5 and 7, making off with the vehicle only moments later.

Police later sighted the vehicle just before midnight this past Saturday travelling down Kingfisher Dr at Yeppoon.

Rockhampton police are attempting to locate vehicles allegedly stolen from homes across the region.
Rockhampton police are attempting to locate vehicles allegedly stolen from homes across the region.

However, no attempts of a pursuit or interception were made due to current police policy.

Days later, criminals once again left a Gracemere resident without their vehicle after it was allegedly stolen following a separate break and enter.

It is alleged an unknown number of offenders unlawfully entered the Koolamarra Dr residence sometime between November 7 and 8.

Keys to the 2015 Ford Ranger utility – bearing plates of 933WEI - were again located inside the property.

READ MORE: Young mum’s horrific encounter with alleged drugged driver

READ MORE: REVEALED: Cap Coast’s worst streets for drug crime
READ MORE: Late-night criminal strikes as woman returns home

The suspects also made off with a tank of fuel from a Yeppoon Rd business.
The suspects also made off with a tank of fuel from a Yeppoon Rd business.

It is believed the alleged offenders also attended a Yeppoon Rd business, later failing to pay for a tank of petrol.

A number of sightings have since been reported to police after both vehicles were also witnessed travelling in a convoy around the Yeppoon area on Sunday.

The vehicles were further spotted heading towards Woorabinda, along with in the Rockhampton CBD.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.

rockhampton police stolen cars stolen vehicle rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exotic pest: The foreign invader impacting CQ crops

        Premium Content Exotic pest: The foreign invader impacting CQ crops

        Environment It is now considered established in parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

        Player at CQ touch carnival had infectious disease

        Premium Content Player at CQ touch carnival had infectious disease

        Breaking It became apparent overnight on Saturday and he did not attend on Sunday.

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.

        MIRACLE MAN: Coast crash victim lives to front court

        Premium Content MIRACLE MAN: Coast crash victim lives to front court

        News Riding a motorbike while drunk with no helmet on