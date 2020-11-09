Alleged stolen vehicles travelling in convoy across CQ

A number of alleged stolen vehicles have been seen travelling in a convoy across the region.

A number of alleged stolen vehicles have been seen travelling in a convoy across the region.

ROCKHAMPTON police are appealing for public assistance to locate two vehicles allegedly stolen from homes across the region.

The first vehicle – a grey Ford Focus with plates 168WVT – is alleged to have been taken after an unknown number of offenders located its keys inside a Koongal residence.

It is believed the suspects gained entry to the Kavanagh Cr property sometime between November 5 and 7, making off with the vehicle only moments later.

Police later sighted the vehicle just before midnight this past Saturday travelling down Kingfisher Dr at Yeppoon.

However, no attempts of a pursuit or interception were made due to current police policy.

Days later, criminals once again left a Gracemere resident without their vehicle after it was allegedly stolen following a separate break and enter.

It is alleged an unknown number of offenders unlawfully entered the Koolamarra Dr residence sometime between November 7 and 8.

Keys to the 2015 Ford Ranger utility – bearing plates of 933WEI - were again located inside the property.

The suspects also made off with a tank of fuel from a Yeppoon Rd business.

It is believed the alleged offenders also attended a Yeppoon Rd business, later failing to pay for a tank of petrol.

A number of sightings have since been reported to police after both vehicles were also witnessed travelling in a convoy around the Yeppoon area on Sunday.

The vehicles were further spotted heading towards Woorabinda, along with in the Rockhampton CBD.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.