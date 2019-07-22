Menu
Thief allegedly breaks in to Paget business
Alleged thief stole charity money from business

Caitlan Charles
22nd Jul 2019 10:52 AM
CHARITY collection buckets were among the items stolen from a Paget business.

At 12.28am on July 20, an intruder alarm was activated at the business on Connors Rd.

Staff arrived at the address shortly after to discover damage to the front of the shop window, which was the point of entry for the alleged burglar.

A number of items were stolen including the charity buckets, a staff tip tin containing money, two mobile eftpos machines, and a small red and black wheelie bin.

A white van with an unknown registration number was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

A male wearing a black hooded jumper, white pants, gloves and a backpack was seen with the vehicle.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 13 1444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote QP1901393028.

