Alleged tired driver crashes into fence near Rocky school

GLENMORE State School’s fence has suffered damage after a driver allegedly fell asleep before crashing into it this morning.

The crash occurred front of the school on Farm St, Kawana, just before 6am.

The male driver refused treatment from paramedics and police are understood to be taking him to hospital for blood testing.

The school’s central fence area sustained “substantial damage” and a tow truck was on scene to remove the vehicle.

Police investigations are continuing.