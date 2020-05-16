Accused triple rapist allegedly preyed on women leaving pubs

A man accused of raping three women has lost his bid for bail after police warned women would not be safe if the accused predator was released.

An alleged triple rapist accused of targeting "easy prey" has lost his bid for bail after police warned women would not be safe if the accused predator was released back onto the streets.

Karl Bacash, 56, remained behind bars on Friday after he was charged with a dozen sexual offences against "vulnerable and highly intoxicated" women following his arrest on Monday.

Mr Bacash stands accused of raping three women, aged in their 20s and 30s, he picked up in his car as they walked home from pubs and clubs in Melbourne's inner city between 2017 and 2018.

Sex crimes detectives also charged him with six counts of sexual assault and two counts of drugging alleged victims with an "intoxicating substance".

One 27-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped twice on the side of a road at Oakleigh after she was picked up near Richmond in April 2017, the Melbourne Magistrates' Court was told.

She was "extremely intoxicated" and had no memory of getting into the car, according to the police summary.

Another woman was offered a lift in Fitzroy after she was seen on the side of the road and claimed she was given a "white powdered substance" in January 2018.

The 34-year-old was allegedly raped at Mr Bacash's home and had no recollection of getting there.

A month later he allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted and raped a 24-year-old woman in February 2018 after friends convinced her to get driven home.

Defence lawyer Wayne Toohey, for Mr Bacash, said his client had made no admissions and has not been charged with an offence since the alleged February 2018 incident.

But the court heard as recently as February this year, police observed Mr Bacash cruising the streets of Richmond, South Yarra and Brunswick for six hours in his car.

The court heard the accused slowed down, performed U-turns and followed a number of women leaving popular nightspots between 11pm-5am.

Magistrate John Bentley said the "bizarre" behaviour was extremely concerning.

"The police case is … he's a predator who drives around looking for victims who are drunk, intoxicated … easy prey," Mr Bentley said.

"This is the sort of case that cries out for an ankle bracelet."

Prosecutors rejected Mr Toohey's argument the case was "purely circumstantial" and the charges were defendable, saying the police case was "by no means weak".

The court heard the prosecution would be relying on phone analysis, including GPS data from an alleged victim's phone and video evidence of an alleged assault.

Mr Bacash had argued he should be released on bail to care for his mother and cited the lengthy delays in his trial proceeding due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Mr Bentley denied bail, saying Mr Bacash was an unacceptable risk,



- with AAP

genevieve.alison@news.com.au

Originally published as Alleged triple rapist denied bail