Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Alleged ute thieves rammed off road

by PATRICK BILLINGS
11th Jan 2020 2:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane.

The 15-year-olds allegedly stole the utility in Drewvale about 11pm yesterday.

It's understood a group in another vehicle gave chase ramming them off Eastern Road at Browns Plains a short time later.

 

Two teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane. Picture: 7 News Queensland
Two teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane. Picture: 7 News Queensland


The youths were then dragged from the ute and allegedly assaulted.

Police are investigating the alleged vehicle theft and the actions of the pursuing group.

More Stories

Show More
car jacking car thief crime rammed teenagers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

        premium_icon Prisoner to stay in jail after Correctional Centre riot

        News The riot was over what was believed to be a lack of sugar packets and television remote controls.

        Ambitious bid to bring monster water bomber to Aus

        premium_icon Ambitious bid to bring monster water bomber to Aus

        News Red tape and global politics keeps our water bombers grounded: R-Mach fights to...

        Duffy joins U19 outfit in Germany

        premium_icon Duffy joins U19 outfit in Germany

        News Rocky footballer Brock Duffy will head to Germany for a year for once in a lifetime...

        Calls for national water fleet to tackle bushfires

        premium_icon Calls for national water fleet to tackle bushfires

        News If enough aerial firefighting resources were available, the Cobraball bushfire may...