Alleged Woorabinda gun shooter faces court

A MAN alleged to have fired a loaded rifle yesterday in the Woorabinda town centre faced Rockhampton's Magistrates Court today.

Hazim Smiley Latana Huskic, 23, was charged with one count each of going armed so as to cause fear, discharging a weapon in public, dangerous conduct with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, carry a loaded weapon in public and two counts of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police alleged that about 11am, Mr Huskic walked into Munns Rd, armed with knives and a loaded rifle, and fired a shot into the air.

The defence lawyer said there would be no application for bail and asked Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy to revoke bail on all other charges.

Mr Huskic was remanded in custody and his matter adjourned to May 23, when he is scheduled to appear by video link.