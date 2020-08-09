Menu
A man suffered hand injuries following an alleged wounding last night.
Alleged wounding by mate lands man in hospital

kaitlyn smith
9th Aug 2020 9:53 AM
EMERGENCY services were on Saturday evening called to Parkhurst following an alleged wounding involving two men.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8.30pm at a private residence.

It is understood the males, believed to be known to each other, became involved in a minor physical dispute.

A weapon was then reportedly brandished, resulting in one of the men suffering hand injuries.

It is unclear what type of weapon was used.

One male was later transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

Charges are yet to be laid.

