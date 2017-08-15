30°
Sport

Allen's arrival: From injured water boy to Norths' main man

Matty Holdsworth
| 15th Aug 2017 5:19 PM Updated: 5:52 PM
Rugby League: Chargers' Dean Allen.
Rugby League: Chargers' Dean Allen. Allan Reinikka ROK270517aleague1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Six weeks out from the 2016 grand final and Dean Allen thought 'why me?'.

He'd just broken his collar bone and heard the news his season was on life support.

Stunned, devastated at another injury, he tried in vain to defy the doctor's orders.

Rockhampton Brothers had run away with the competition and were undefeated premiership favourites. Norths Chargers were expected to crumble without their little general.

"I broke my collar bone six weeks out from the final," he said with a sigh looking back.

"They put me down as 20th man, and I like to think I could have played, but it was no good, busted.

"I would have loved to be out there.

"I managed to run the water which was good and the young fellas in the halves did so well.

"They didn't die off until the 80th minute and we all saw what happened."

 

Rugby League A Grade Grand Final winners 2016 - Norths Chargers. Photo: Matt Holdsworth / The Morning Bulletin
Rugby League A Grade Grand Final winners 2016 - Norths Chargers. Photo: Matt Holdsworth / The Morning Bulletin Matt Holdsworth ROK090916league1

Allen, decked out in his fluro water boy gear, felt only elation as rookie halves Caleb Tull and Jack White steered Norths to an unforgettable upset in last year's grand final.

READ: Norths do the impossible as Brothers rue the one that got away.

READ: The deadly duo who delivered the title to Chargers.

Any bitter-sweet feelings were swept under the rug.

But come Saturday week, it is Allen's turn.

He will treat it like any other game, go in nice and relaxed, honing in on North's second straight title.

"I've told Rooster (Norths' coach Kane Hardy) that I'm not training this week," he joked.

"No, I am really keen for it, no nerves for me just yet.

"Grand final day I will have some lunch with my partner, chill out for a bit and head over to Browne Park at the normal time."

RRL A-Grade Top Pointscorers

  • Dean Allen - Norths Chargers 227
  • Byron Hassall - Biloela Panthers 136
  • Yoren Major - Emu Park Emus 103
  • Cody Grills - Yeppoon Seagulls 102
  • Malcolm Darkin - Emu Park Emus 80

With a mammoth 227 points in the regular home and away season, no player came within striking distance of Allen's personal haul.

READ: GF AWAITS: Full steam ahead for fearsome Norths.

READ: Gulls through but yet to hit fifth gear in finals race.

He crossed the line nine times and booted 93 goals (and five field goals), many from the sideline - it is the highest tally in recent years, perhaps ever.

While his crafty running game and sneaky dummy are used to full effect, his goal kicking comes naturally.

"I should probably work on it more than I do," he laughed.

"I only spend about five minutes before training practising.

"The individual points record is great but it isn't why I play. I am just happy to add extras after the boys do the hard yards."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Allen, like most in Rocky Rugby League, harbour dreams of higher honours.

He tasted it with the Capras a handful of times, only for injury to strike.

"I try not to think about it if I am honest," he said.

"I just have to keep playing good footy. Rooster helps. He is very passionate about his football and really helps me."

While he might be small in stature, Allen doesn't shy away from the hard yards. He defends out wide and sees traffic week in week out.

Back rowers running with all legs and elbows pick him off, he takes his kicks right to the line and anticipates the oncoming belting.

But he gets up time and time again, claret sometimes at his lips.

Reece Baker, Jack Madden and Maipele Morseu are three of the Capras finest, but Allen wouldn't look out of place - his goal kicking alone would be an upgrade.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  browne park central queensland dean allen kane hardy norths chargers rockhampton rugby league

Heart-warming deeds by CQ businesses for victim of theft

Heart-warming deeds by CQ businesses for victim of theft

Yeppoon community offers messages of support for teenager

International fitness chain to raise the bar of CQ fitness

OPENING: Brothers Reece and Mace Robinson will open Yeppoon's newest gym next month after the council gave their F45 business the tick.

Brothers bring the 45 minute health kick taking the world by storm

Massive Macca's drug bust: Rocky court refuses accused's bid to be at baby's birth

Adon Minh Nguyen will be behind bars when his wife gives birth this week.

Adon Minh Nguyen's wife is expecting on Friday

Be sure to catch Queensland Chief Entrepreneur's CQ visit

Queensland Chief Entrepreneur Mark Sowerby

Making good on a promise to return before his tenure runs out.

Local Partners

Moores Creek clean up under way tomorrow

Local school students are pitching in to help beautify Rocky.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Cane toads flee as CQ land care groups receive funding boost

GRANT RECIPIENTS: Shelly McArdle (left) and Bethlea Bell with FBA's Holly Lambert were among the recipients of $120 000 in community grants.

CQ receives a $120,000 shot in the arm to protect the environment.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brand New Brick Home

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Golden Opportunity - Triplex - Strata Titled Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $435,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Sold

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Cheap Renovators Delight

2 Edgar Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $154,000

Giving you a property that is affordable and waiting for you to renovate. With a little bit of an imagination and elbow grease, this could be your new home. It's...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $619,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

Picture Perfect!

10 Greer Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are wanting a unique home with character and charm then save yourself the hassle of renovating and purchase this wonderful home newly built in 1995. A warm...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE

195 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 1 $205,000

BE QUICK this home is in an excellent location and offers flexibility and value. Well cared for family home with a unique and original feeling. Beautiful backyard...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly