Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

Allenstown Hotel armed robbery lands Kawana man in court

Steph Allen
by
15th May 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD Kawana man will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow, facing charges of holding up a South Rockhampton hotel last month.

He has also been charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed from a home invasion on Waterloo Street on May 7.

Rockhampton police advised today they had arrested the man after the April 30 armed robbery of the Allenstown Hotel.

Around 12.30am on that day, the man allegedly entered the hotel armed with a tyre iron and approached the counter.

He allegedly threatened the bartender with the weapon and demanded money before he fled in a silver sedan.

The man was charged with one count of armed robbery, burglary and committing an indictable offence.

allenstown hotel armed robbery home invasion rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Australia reacts to Bob Hawke's death

    Australia reacts to Bob Hawke's death

    Politics Former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke has died peacefully in his sleep this evening, with wife Blanche d’Alpuget at his side.

    Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

    premium_icon Emergency meeting called over Adani mine unrest

    Politics Emergency meeting as MPs report abuse, fears