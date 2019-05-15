Allenstown Hotel armed robbery lands Kawana man in court

A 19-YEAR-OLD Kawana man will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow, facing charges of holding up a South Rockhampton hotel last month.

He has also been charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed from a home invasion on Waterloo Street on May 7.

Rockhampton police advised today they had arrested the man after the April 30 armed robbery of the Allenstown Hotel.

Around 12.30am on that day, the man allegedly entered the hotel armed with a tyre iron and approached the counter.

He allegedly threatened the bartender with the weapon and demanded money before he fled in a silver sedan.

The man was charged with one count of armed robbery, burglary and committing an indictable offence.