Allenstown Hotel
Allenstown Hotel
Allenstown pub evacuated after electrical fire

Maddelin McCosker
by
2nd Dec 2018 3:10 PM

ALLENSTOWN Hotel was evacuated this afternoon after an electrical fire.

Emergency services were called to the hotel's Upper Dawson Rd address at 12.40pm after reports of a fire at the hotel.

Hotel staff had evacuated the building when emergency services arrived.

QAS confirmed that one woman in her 30s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for the hotel confirmed there was no damage to the building, saying there was "just a lot of smoke.”

