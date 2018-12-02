Allenstown pub evacuated after electrical fire
ALLENSTOWN Hotel was evacuated this afternoon after an electrical fire.
Emergency services were called to the hotel's Upper Dawson Rd address at 12.40pm after reports of a fire at the hotel.
Hotel staff had evacuated the building when emergency services arrived.
QAS confirmed that one woman in her 30s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.
A spokesperson for the hotel confirmed there was no damage to the building, saying there was "just a lot of smoke.”