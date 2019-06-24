Allenstown Square owners confirm development plans

MOVEABLE HOME: The property which housed Dews Fashion and Homewares is for sale for removal amid Allenstown Square's plan to clear land.

A DEVELOPMENT is in the planning stages at Allenstown Square, The Morning Bulletin can confirm.

Last month, The Morning Bulletin reported 15 properties in Grant, Canning and Derby St were being demolished or removed by local company Busby House Removals.

This was under the request of the property owners, Charter Hall, who also own the shopping centre.

Over the last few years they had been acquiring the homes and land. Most of the properties weren't on the market but the owners were approached by Charter Hall with an offer to buy.

The removal and demolition of the properties leaves vacant land to the east of the shopping centre, bar one house which has not be sold to Charter Hall, which is right next door the edge of the current centre building on Grant St.

READ HERE: Neighbours weigh in on plans for Allenstown Square.At the time, Charter Hall, would not confirm or deny their plans for the land.

However following numerous requests, Charter Hall has recently revealed to The Morning Bulletin they are "preparing to lodge a development application with Rockhampton Regional Council in the coming months”.

A spokesperson said "it could not be revealed at this stage what the development would include but is expected to provide a more enjoyable and convenient shopping experience”. The last expansion took place in 2013, after they were granted approval in 2011 for a $16 million extension that closed off part of Canning St.

No further information is available at this stage.