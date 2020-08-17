Alliance jets into Moranbah to provide cheaper fares

ALLIANCE Airlines, which has an operational base in Rockhampton, has marked a major milestone this morning with its first scheduled flight to Moranbah taking from Brisbane Airport.

In a bid to offer more reasonably priced fares to people travelling between Brisbane and Moranbah, the regional airline has introduced seven new weekly services.

The service, operated by Alliance's fleet of 80-seat Fokker 70 jets, will provide the community and resource industry companies with more seats at affordable prices.

Alliance CEO Lee Schofield was one of the passengers to travel on the first scheduled jet service into Moranbah and said it was great to see so many customers embracing the new offering.

"We continue to support local communities across regional Queensland and in particular are pleased to be servicing Moranbah and the surrounding region," Mr Schofield said on his arrival.

"We understand that access to reasonably priced fares has been an issue for a number of years and we are excited that more and more Moranbah and region passengers will experience the speed, comfort and reliability of the Fokker 70 jet at a reasonable price.

"Alliance Airlines would also like to acknowledge the support of partner and local mining operator Peabody, whose support has assisted us in commencing these services and providing competition on this important route."

To celebrate the start of services, Alliance will this week offer an all-inclusive one way fare of $139 available for booking at www.allianceairlines.com.au or via your local travel agent.

Alliance Airlines is conducting COVID-19 screening for all passengers travelling on the Moranbah services.

This will involve a temperature check and health questionnaire, which will need to be completed at the airport prior to travel.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE EFFECTIVE 17 AUGUST 2020

Brisbane to Moranbah

QQ 4352 Monday 0740 - 0915

QQ 4350 Tuesday 0600 - 0735

QQ 4360 Tuesday 1635 - 1810

QQ 4354 Wednesday 0735 - 0910

QQ 4358 Wednesday 1445 - 1620

QQ 4358 Thursday 1445 - 1620

QQ 4356 Friday 1305 - 1440

Moranbah to Brisbane

QQ 4353 Monday 0945 - 1115

QQ 4351 Tuesday 0805 - 0935

QQ 4361 Tuesday 1840 - 2010

QQ 4355 Wednesday 0940 - 1110

QQ 4359 Wednesday 1650 - 1820

QQ 4359 Thursday 1650 - 1820

QQ 4357 Friday 1510 - 1640