Allianz doubles insurance payout

MAJOR insurer Allianz is secretly reviewing its handling of old claims, with payments to some customers doubling.

In 2014, John Rose had a stroke while he and wife Christine were visiting family in Slovenia. It took five weeks before the company's travel unit Allianz Worldwide Partners agreed to repatriate Mr Rose, then 69, as it hunted for a way to deny his claim - despite his having no pre-existing conditions.

Mrs Rose's records show she dealt with 17 different people without getting anywhere.

It was only after their daughter Bernadette Smon complained via social media that AWP changed its tune.

"The transfer got approved that day," Mrs Smon recalled yesterday.

The bill for hospital treatment in Slovenia was covered by a reciprocal healthcare agreement with Australia.

Mrs Rose's out of pocket costs were only partially covered under a 2015 claim, with AWP paying about $3500.

Then in February this year Mrs Rose got a cheque for more than $4000.

It came after the insurer rang her out of the blue to say it was reviewing all old claims and that it had misinterpreted her policy.

Christine and John Rose at Lake Bled in Slovenia. Picture: Supplied

"So they've more than doubled the claim payment," she said.

The previously super fit Mr Rose has never recovered from the stroke.

Mrs Rose made a submission to the financial services royal commission in which she said "in my opinion, the delays caused by Allianz repatriating John to Australia caused a huge setback in his recovery due to the lack of professional care" available in Slovenia.

Mr Rose with one of his doctors in Slovenia. Picture: Supplied

AWP, which writes about $600 million of travel insurance annually, declined to comment yesterday.

