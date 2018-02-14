Almost 100 same-sex couple legally married across Queensland

ON WHAT is known as the most romantic day of the year, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath has announced 100 same-sex couples have been married in Queensland.

In marking Valentine's Day, Mrs D'Ath said a total of 96 same-sex marriages had been performed across Queensland.

"Australians voted strongly in favour of marriage equality and I'm pleased that people are jumping at the chance to freely declare their love for each other,” she said.

"Love is love, regardless of gender, and it is wonderful to see so many happy couples being able to have their union officially recognised by marriage.”

Mrs D'Ath also said there were more same-sex marriages scheduled in the coming months.

"It's wonderful to hear that there have also been 45 Notices of Intended Marriage lodged to have a same-sex ceremony at the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages between now and December,” she said.

"The Registry has two elegant ceremony rooms overlooking beautiful views of Brisbane and couples are taking advantage of such a special venue.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages has also commissioned two special commemorative marriage certificates to acknowledge the marriage equality laws.

"These certificates - one which features a flow red ribbon in the shape of a heart and the other two gold rings entwined with rainbows inside - are gender neutral and are now available along with the three previous designs," Mrs D'Ath said.

Rockhampton was home to it's very own same-sex marriage, with brides Pamela Molloy and Billieann Bambrick.

The same-sex couple had been together for 25 years before they were finally wed on January 8 at Rockhampton's Headricks Lane.

The Morning Bulletin believes they were the first same-sex marriage for Central Queensland.

"We didn't plan it that way but we're honoured to have that title," Pamela said yesterday as the couple ran through the her wedding rehearsal.

The law for same sex marriage passed on December 8 in the Australian Federal Parliament after 61.6% of Australians voted yes in a national postal vote.

Capricornia was among the 133 electorates who supported the move with 54% of people voting "yes".