Almost 300 complaints of illegal dumping in one year

WITH illegal dumping becoming a prevalent issue in the Rockhampton region, council is taking steps to address it.

In a report to councillors on Tuesday, Rockhampton Regional Council local laws officers presented a plan to apply for State Government grants and funding for the management of illegal dumping.

Under the relevant Act, illegal dumping is the unlawful deposit of 200 litres or more of any type of waste material.

Council is eligible for two programs - one for $200,000 and one for $60,000.

The funding would support on-ground resources to investigate and respond to illegal dumping; offer support programs; boost intelligence and data reporting; and establish collaboration with neighbouring councils. In the past year, Rockhampton local laws officers have responded to 286 illegal dumping incidents.

If funding applications were successful, the report said, it would be used to install consistent signage and establish a common approach to compliance management and sharing knowledge and data.

It could also be used for staff wages, administration between councils, service vehicles and better surveillance equipment.