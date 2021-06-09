Almost 500k petition for Tamil girl battling sepsis

Almost half a million people have signed a petition for a seriously ill Australian-born girl and her family to return back to Biloela.

Almost half a million people have signed a petition for a seriously ill Australian-born girl and her family to return back to Biloela.

Australian-born Tharnicaa Murugappan is battling the life-threatening condition of sepsis after suffering from undiagnosed pneumonia, according to a close family friend.

The three year old was evacuated from Christmas Island detention to the Perth Children's Hospital on June 6 after suffering a prolonged illness.

It is believed her sepsis was caused by untreated pneumonia.

A change.org petition to get the family back to Biloela has received over 422,000 signatures.

Family friend and Home to Bilo campaign founder Angela Fredericks said the little girl had suffered diarrhoea, dizziness, and a temperature over 40C.

"Priya has been requesting medical attention for Tharni since last Tuesday, but the detention staff refused to take her to the hospital until Sunday," Ms Fredericks said.

"If Priya and Nades were able to access medical services for their children the moment they needed it - as they would in the Australian community - we would not see these shocking delays."

According to Home Affairs Minister Marise Payne, the government was considering whether to relocate the family to the United States or New Zealand.

It's understood the whole family wanted to travel to Perth with Tharnicaa, however the request was denied despite lobbying from their legal representatives.

Tharnicaa will have her fourth birthday on Saturday.

The petition can be found here.