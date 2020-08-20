Almost $50K in stake money on offer at Yeppoon meeting

There are five races on the program at Saturday’s race meeting at Keppel Park, Yeppoon.

There are five races on the program at Saturday’s race meeting at Keppel Park, Yeppoon.

RACING returns to Keppel Park, Yeppoon, on Saturday but while fields will be sizeable those attending will only be racing stakeholders.

Yeppoon Turf Club’s new president Paul Hoolihan confirmed that the meeting would be “patron free”, meaning that racegoers would not be allowed on track.

“Regrettably we have no option but to make this a patron-free meeting as the club just does not have the resources or facilities to comply with management of the protocols brought about by COVID-19,” he said.

“We would certainly wish we could have racegoers on course but unfortunately that is not possible at present.”

It will be a similar scenario for the Rockhampton Jockey Club for the TAB meeting at Callaghan Park racecourse next Tuesday.

Similarly, the Gladstone Turf Club staged a “no patrons on course” race meeting at Ferguson Park last Saturday week.

Yeppoon has received 64 nominations for Saturday’s races ensuring that the five-race card, whereby almost $50K in stake money is on offer, will be very competitive.

Hoolihan said that the Yeppoon Turf Club had been the recent beneficiary of a racing grant of $190,000, which would be utilised for three projects.

“It will provide for a new running rail for the course proper whereby the current rail will be relocated for the training track,” he said.

“As well a new stewards tower is being built which may also house a broadcaster’s box. Furthermore, part of the grant will go towards an upgraded irrigation pump for the track. “Racing Queensland has had officials up here at the track in preparation for the work to commence.”

Rockhampton jockey Ashley Butler was among the winners at the Mackay Turf Club races last Tuesday.

Butler was successful on Callaghan Park trainer Peter Fleming’s Sing For Violet as well as on Roadhouse for resident Mackay trainer Olivia Cairns.

Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale’s Trump Me also won at Mackay under Brisbane hoop Ryan Wiggins.

Meanwhile, the Chris Attard, Rockhampton-trained Danawi has drawn widely for its appearance at Doomben in Brisbane on Saturday.

Danawi has come up with barrier 10 in the $75K BM 75 Handicap (1350m) and will be ridden by claiming apprentice jockey Adin Thompson.

A Rockhampton winner two starts back before failing in Brisbane, Danawi is one of a large group of horses Attard trains under the banner of Ares Racing Australia.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton trainer Lyle Rowe, who sustained head injuries in a Callaghan Park horse-related incident almost two weeks ago, remains in Rockhampton Hospital.