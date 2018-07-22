Almost a thousand people expected for CQ festival

INDIGENOUS CULTURE: This year's Tropical Bloom Festival is expected to draw great crowds. Tropical Bloom organisers, Leo Honek and Cat Mason with baby Muralo.

INDIGENOUS CULTURE: This year's Tropical Bloom Festival is expected to draw great crowds. Tropical Bloom organisers, Leo Honek and Cat Mason with baby Muralo. Christine McKee

ABOUT 900 people are expected to flock to this year's Tropical Bloom Festival.

From Friday to Sunday, over 40 music artists from across the country will take to the two stages at the festival, the main stage and Tranquillity stage.

These artists include Silky Fuzz, Oka, Twisted Sibling, San and Tac, Tetrameth, Lubdub, Hugo & Treats, Indigenoise, Closer apart, Birrang Miil Mob, Short Circuit, Alaztair: Godfrey, Tranceducer, Watasuni, Grandpa Dad, Saltwater Citizens, Kate Mahood, SeeD, MIDium, Duos, Arya , C3LESTIAL, Bhakti Goode, Fun Gui, Strictly Business, Crabman, Laurence, Mama Quilla, Circada, ANIMAR and Absaj.

Indigenous culture will be the main focus of the festival which blends art, culture and music.

Visitors will be treated to an array of workshops and stalls which will showcase indigenous culture at Hedlow Creek near Yeppoon.

Festival co-organiser Cat Mason recently said: "We are very fortunate to have a lot of very talented local artists and musicians in our region and it will be fabulous to see them bring their unique talents to the festival for everyone to enjoy”.

"We want to cater to all ages and have set up an amazing kids' zone and play area with arts and activities,” Ms Mason.

There is a special message behind the festival which everyone can relate to.

"We are building a community where everyone can feel safe to be themselves.”

All tickets include a full weekend pass and camping.

Second round tickets are on sale for $130.

Head to the Tropical Bloom website for tickets at triniq. com/tropicalbloomfestival.