Escaped CQ prisoner recaptured by police

UPDATE 12.25PM: PRISON escapee Jermaine Anderson has been taken into custody, Mackay Police have confirmed.

While the full details of the arrest are at this stage unknown, Inspector Ian Houghton said the 30-year-old was taken into custody by Mackay officers within the last hour.

He had been on the run since Sunday after escaping the Capricornia Correctional Centre near Rockhampton.

Anderson was due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court at 2pm today charged with possessing a drug utensil, driving wtihout and licence and contravening direction of the police.

These matters relate to charges prior to his incarceration at the Capricornia Correctional Centre, from which he escaped on Sunday.

However, the prison advised the courthouse this morning that he would not be able to make his court appearance.

More to come.

INITIAL: ESCAPED Rockhampton prisoner Jermaine Lee Anderson was within the grasps of police yesterday afternoon, however, he provided a false name and is back on the run.

Anderson, 30, is believed to have been involved in "an altercation" in Mackay late yesterday afternoon after a good samaritan came to his aid when his vehicle broke down.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey this morning said police were called to an altercation between two people in Mackay about 5pm.

Jermaine Lee AndersonPhoto Contributed Contributed ROK010218anderson1

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said Anderson was travelling in a vehicle which had broken down, before the second party went to help.

Police were called to the scene and spoke with both people.

Anderson provided a false name and wasn't identified at the scene.

"No complaint was received and as a result, both persons have gone on their way," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey. Chris Ison ROK300118cpolice1

He said police were not sure exactly what happened between the two.

It's believed Anderson, 30, who escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre early Sunday is still in the Mackay area.

Alleged fellow inmate Brian Illington Trent Tapim, 23, was re-captured near Mackay on Monday,

L-R Jermain Lee Anderson: Brian Illington Trent Tapim.

Police believe Anderson travelled to Mackay with Tapim.

"It would appear so, however, we've got no evidence of that, we strongly believe that might be the case," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We now have that vehicle so we'll be speaking to the owner of the vehicle. It was registered in Rockhampton."

Police will follow up inquiries as to how Anderson got possession of the vehicle and are investigating if and what links Anderson has in Mackay.

"We believe he must be getting some sort of assistance from people in Mackay," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We're hoping his mode of transport has been withdrawn."

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.