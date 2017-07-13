24°
Almost three dozen charged in major drug bust

Jacob Miley
| 13th Jul 2017 9:43 AM
Police recently conducted operation the Quack in Moranbah.
Police recently conducted operation the Quack in Moranbah.

ALMOST three dozen people have been charged in a joint resource operation targeting drugs and other crime at Moranbah.

The operation, Operation MKY The Quack, involved the Australian Border Force, Queensland Transport, State Crime Command Chemical Diversion Desk, State Road Policing Command and local divisional officers.

It will be alleged that a variety of drugs, including methylamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, steroids and LSD, were located and seized, Moranbah CIB Detective, Senior Constable Bruce Walpole said.

It is further alleged a hydroponics grow house was located and dismantled by officers; other items, including weapons and ammunition, were seized; and a significant amount of stolen property was recovered.

Snr Const Bruce Walpole said in total, 34 offenders were charged with 79 offences, including drugs, weapons, property, assault and driving offences.

"We are sending a strong message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our community," Senior Constable Walpole said.

"We are committed to continued and ongoing enforcement in the western divisions at all hours of the day and night."

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  crime drugs mackay crime moranbah

