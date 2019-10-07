Alone with a broken wrist, boat captain’s call for help

BOATIES aboard an 18 metre cruiser didn’t need an excuse to stay on Great Keppel Island when their boat became beached.

Yeppoon Coast Guard volunteers travelled to Leaks Beach in the morning of Sunday, September 29, to assess the boat and returned in the afternoon to assist once the tide rose.

After hours of assistance, Yeppoon Rescue One crew, skipper Rob Wills, Rex Kirk, Marj Roth and Alastair Sleeman returned the vessel to deep water by 9pm.

As a precaution the team shadowed the boat back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour — they arrived at 10pm.

Within 24 hours another boat crew experienced troubles near GKI although this crew couldn’t explore the island to take their mind off the issue.

The 5.2 metre outboard mono hull broke down at about 3.50pm on Monday, September 30 and called for assistance.

Yeppoon Rescue One had the boat in tow within an hour and arrived back in the harbour within 40 minutes.

Choppy waters had boaties seeking calm waters throughout the week keeping the coast guard unassigned until they were called out to a couple with a flat battery in Statue Bay on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s incident was the start of a busy weekend for the coast guard called to three incidents on Sunday with one taking 7.5 hours.

The skipper of a seven metre yacht at Port Clinton alerted the coast guard he was alone on the boat nursing a possible broke wrist.

Skipper Barry Semple and crew Phil Schefe, David Orr, Tony Parry and Mario Polizzi, located the skipper 2.5 hours after leaving the harbour and returned the yacht back to the harbour by 4.05pm.

Later in the day, a 6.2m and 7m cabin cruiser were both assisted with mechanical issues.