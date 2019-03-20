ALP and LNP face off over sky-high regional flight prices

GOOD POSITION: Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long.

GOOD POSITION: Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long. RRC

SKY-HIGH airfares on regional flights are the latest national issue to come under the scope of a senate inquiry.

The inquiry, being conducted by the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References committee, has been hearing submissions from local representatives and Labor candidate Russell Robertson has called on Capricornia MP Michelle Landry make a submission for her electorate.

"Why is it that other Federal members are willing to take a stand for their electorate, but not Ms Landry?” Mr Robertson said.

"Why has she remained silent in the face of these blatant rip offs?

"I'm calling on the local member to make a submission to the senate inquiry.”

Mr Robertson said it was clear more needed to be done to rein in the costs.

"I'm not promising I've got a silver bullet to this issue, but we literally can't afford to keep sitting on our hands while our local community and economy suffers.

"We need to make the airlines accountable first and foremost.

"They must come clean and explain why this happening to us and what they are prepared to do to fix it.”

Mr Robertson labelled an estimated $700 return flights to Brisbane a "Rockhampton tax”, and for Moranbah and coalfields communities, he believed the price was even higher.

He said lower airfares could be the last piece of the puzzle for a thriving tourism industry in Capricornia.

"How are we supposed to attract visitors when it's cheaper to fly to Mackay or Cairns, or most other places in Australia?” Mr Robertson asked.

"Cheaper flights will be an important tourism benefit.

"We need cheaper flights to bring in more tourists and get some bang for our buck.”

The MP in question, Michelle Landry hit back and said she had been active in funding airport projects and lobbying airlines during her time as MP in order to drive the airfares down.

"What a load of garbage,” she said yesterday.

"On Friday this week we are actually going out to the airport to see the finished product of $5million dollars of federal funding and upgrades to the surface out there.

"We are also working with council on the east-west flights, which are extremely important.

"We have contacted some of the other budget airlines to see if they will come into this area and offer more services, because I do agree that prices of flights out of this area are extremely high.”

Rockhampton flyers pay almost double that of their Mackay counterparts.

The Morning Bulletin found that in most cases driving to Mackay then flying to Brisbane was more cost effective than flying to Brisbane directly from Rockhampton