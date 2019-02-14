ALP candidate wants locals prioritised for federal projects

BUY LOCAL: Recently qualified apprentice Megan Benson (left), Labor's Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and business owner Glen Adams at Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications talking about Labor's local procurement policy.

AFTER a couple of tough years, Rockhampton's Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications owner Greg Adams is glad to see his business thrumming with activity.

Since founding the Parkhurst business 35 years ago, he's seen the cycles of boom and bust play out, but right now he's riding a wave of work he attributes to the implementation of the Queensland Government's Buy Queensland policy.

His staff of 37, including seven apprentices, were hard at work building the benches for the $241 million Capricornia Correctional Centre redevelopment.

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson, visited Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications to discuss his party's plan to put greater emphasis on buying local, employing locals and supporting economic activity in our regions.

"Local businesses like Adnought are reaping the benefits of the State Labor Government's commitment to creating local jobs and prioritising local businesses,” Mr Robertson said.

"It's time the Federal Government stepped up to the plate. A Shorten Labor Government will put local businesses first and create secure jobs for our region.”

He said there were some major projects in the pipeline for Central Queensland, including Rookwood Weir and the Rocky Ring Road.

The Federal Government is spending $50billion on goods and services every year, with billions more on infrastructure, energy and resource projects and Mr Robertson said it really mattered how it was spent.

"Time and again we see Government projects handed to multinational corporations that lock out local workers, bring in their own suppliers, and don't pay tax in Australia,” he said.

"If there are local businesses that can do the work for those projects, should get better access to contracts.

"It's pretty simple. Under Labor, if you're not going to create local jobs then you won't get the contract.”

Ms Landry was amused by Labor's comments on procurement saying they should look at what was happening on their door step.

She pointed to the $1 billion upgrade to the Shoalwater Bay training facility which required the primary contractor to engage local businesses like Yeppoon's JRT to meet 80 per cent of their procurement requirements.

Ms Landry said she was passionate about harnessing local workers as part of the deal for projects coming about in Capricornia including Rookwood Weir, South Rockhampton flood levee and the Rockhampton Ring Road.