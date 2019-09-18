ALP coughs up $100,000 cash donation, ICAC told

THE NSW Labor Party today announced it has forfeited the $100,000 cash donation obtained during a Chinese dinner, with the money going to the NSW Electoral Commission.

ICAC was told the Labor Party had earlier this year put the sum in a holding Perpetual Trustee account.

ALP legal representative Arthur Moses SC told the commission the party now accepts it should not have kept the money and "it should not have been allowed to get to this stage".

Arthur Moses told today’s hearing the money had been forfeited.

The electoral commission confirmed it had yesterday received the $100,000.

"There have been a lot of what I'd call alternative facts and nonsense put forward in this inquiry in order to hide the true source of the donation," Mr Moses said.

"The ALP accepts that this is a matter that should not have been allowed to get to this stage."

He said that included the delivery of the cash, the "false" response to the electoral commission

and the complaint made about the ICAC investigation.

Ernest Wong was accused of lying during his time on the ICAC stand. Picture: Toby Zerna

"And there would no doubt be ramifications in relation to those issues," Mr Moses said.

ICAC is investigating an alleged ALP "straw donor" racket at a 12 March 2015 Chinatown dinner.

It is also inquiring into a $100,000 Aldi bag plastic bag cash donation allegedly made by property developer Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo.

Mr Xiangmo was banned from donating at the time as a property developer.

Kaila Murnain leaves one of the ICAC hearings after giving evidence. Picture: AAP

The ICAC inquiry has previously heard the majority of donors were people associated with Valentine Yee's brother Jonathan Yee, who is the general manager of the Emperor's Garden restaurant and helped organise the 2015 fundraiser with then state Labor MP Ernest Wong.

Former Labor Party boss was dumped from her role within the party weeks ago after giving evidence at the hearings that ALP lawyer Ian Robertson told her to keep her mouth shut about the possible illegal donation.

The hearing continues.