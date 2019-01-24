ALP keeps a big promise for Yeppoon to Rockhampton road

Federal Labor has affirmed its commitment to upgrading the Rockhampton Yeppoon Road to four lanes.

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten doubled down on the Labor Party improve the Rocky to Yeppoon drive with a $47.5million pledge for a dual carriageway during a town hall meeting on tuesday.

Mr Shorten had previously committed to the project before the 2016 election and again reaffirmed his position on the duel carriageway in 2018.

"We want to put dual laneways between the Rockhampton and Yeppoon (stage one) - that's $47.5million,” Mr Shorten said.

Shadow Minister for Infrastructure Anthony Albanese also confirmed the project was a high priority for the Labor Party as the area continues to grow.

"What we've done here is commit to fix the duplication between here (Yeppoon) and Rocky because we recognise the growth that has occurred in this area,” Mr Albanese said.

"All of the commitments we have made are fully costed.”

It is still unclear as to what section of road will be duplicated but stage one is part of a three-stage program which will see the entire length of the drive connected by duel carriageway.

ALP candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said the hazardous road needs improving and that more CQ jobs will come as a result.

"There have been at least 20 fatalities on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton road in the last 20 years,” Mr Robertson said.

"By duplicating the Rockhampton-Yeppoon road, we will improve road safety and create 150 local jobs.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, who regularly makes the 30 minute journey, recognised the need for improvement to Yeppoon Road but did not commit to a project in the same vein.

"Roads are obviously important and I live down on the coast so I travel that road all the time,” she said.

"I have put in requests for these projects so we will wait and see what eventuates.”