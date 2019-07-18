ALP on the road to redemption in CQ after election wipeout

LISTENING to Capricornia's shattered Labor branch members share their thoughts on a crushing federal election defeat, federal Labor's deputy leader Richard Marles knows it's going to take a lot of work over the next three years to restore the faith.

About 15 branch members visited the Red Lion Hotel on Tuesday night to debrief Mr Marles and Shadow Minister for Northern Australia Murray Watt who were touring Central Queensland to listen, figure out where they went wrong, learn and finally rebuild.

"It was a really good meeting that we had with the branch members but there is obviously a lot of pain felt by the party faithful who were very hopeful of a better result here,” Mr Marles said.

"One thing that's clear here is that we didn't lose in Capricornia because of our values or because of a lack of effort.

"A point that was made repeatedly last night was that booths which had traditionally voted Labor didn't.

"So it's really important that we're making sure, going forward, that we are presenting ourselves to the widest range of people possible, making sure that the Labor Party is the party that people identify with in the way that they have in the past and we can win this seat again in the future.”

CQ VISIT: Labor deputy leader Richard Marles addresses the media during a listening tour of Central Queensland Leighton Smith

Mr Marles said whether it was coal miners or people of faith, the Labor Party was a broad church and and he wanted to see a fairer Australia where people felt supported, which embraced both aspiration and social mobility.

"(Opposition leader) Anthony Albanese and I have been really keen to make sure we engage in a listening tour of the nation, particularly coming to places that didn't support us to understand why and to get a better sense of how we move forward,” he said.

The deputy leader wasn't prepared to come to conclusions or hint at new policy directions based on what he had learnt from his tour, but he had a message for the people of Capricornia, particularly those disillusioned with the political process and the Labor Party.

"There's a long way to go till the next election. We'll be back here a lot. We want to understand the feelings, the concerns, the aspirations of this community better,” he said.

"I can assure you that the next three years, we're going to take it up to this really ordinary government. Anthony Albanese is going to be a great Labor leader. I can not wait to see him take on Scott Morrison.”