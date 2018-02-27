Menu
Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson (right) has spent a great deal of time supporting the striking miners on the picket line.
ALP politicians stoked to see the end of miner's lock-out

Leighton Smith
by
27th Feb 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:19 AM

LABOR'S outspoken CQ advocates of the Oaky North miners' lockout, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson, were delighted with the news of the end to the impasse.

Mrs Lauga said she was pleased the Fair Work Commission ordered Glencore to end the lockout.

"I hope this results in a permanent end of the lockout," she said.

"It's sad that Glencore has been forced to end the lockout as opposed to doing it off their own bat.

"Glencore should never have started the lockout of its workers."

She said that this was the longest lockout in Australia's industrial relations history.

"I'm sure the workers

will be pleased to go back

to work but I'm sure they're angry that Glencore didn't end this senseless lockout themselves," she said.

"Australian workers deserve to be treated fairly. A multi-billion-dollar

foreign corporation which pays no tax locking its workers out for over 220 days is un-Australian.

"I'm glad that common sense and fairness has prevailed."

Mr Robertson, a coal miner who had often

joined his peers on the picket line, said he was

glad to see a return to

work for the locked-out miners.

"Why it's taken this long for Fair Work to act shows the laws are broken," he said.

"It's unacceptable that Michelle Landry has sat on her hands for the seven months that these workers, most of whom live in Capricornia, have been locked out of their workplace.

"Mrs Landry claims to be a friend of the worker, but her actions tell a different story.

"She talks tough in Capricornia but in Canberra she voted with Malcolm Turnbull to cut workers' penalty rates."

