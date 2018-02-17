ALP reveals third-generation miner for Capricornia battle

CANDIDATE REVEALED: Russell Robertson has been named to contest the seat of Capricornia in the federal election.

IT'S game on in Capricornia.

The Australian Labor Party has exclusively revealed to The Morning Bulletin today their endorsement Moranbah coal miner, Russell Robertson, as the official Labor candidate for the key seat of Capricornia in the forthcoming federal election.

Mr Robertson was one of the first Queensland candidates unveiled to join Bill Shorten's federal Labor team.

He'll join other recently named Labor candidates in marginal battleground seats around Queensland who have been tasked with taking the fight up to Malcolm Turnbull

Mr Robertson, 42, is a father of three who lives in Moranbah with his wife Denise and has worked at the nearby Goonyella mine for the past seventeen years operating heavy mining vehicles.

Having lived in Moranbah for most of his life, Russell Robertson said he knows first-hand the effects of successive LNP governments ignoring jobs and the infrastructure needs of Central Queensland.

"Malcolm Turnbull and the LNP have delivered nothing but lip service for Central Queensland over the past five years,” Mr Robertson said.

"My number one priority as the Member for Capricornia will be to fight for local infrastructure and real local jobs.

"I look forward to getting out there and earning the trust of locals.”

The Morning Bulletin understands Mr Robertson, has strong union ties as the president of the CFMEU Goonyella Riverside Lodge and had active role on the picket line supporting the Oaky North miners in their ongoing dispute with mining giant Glencore.

READY FOR BATTLE: Russell Robertson is ready to give MP Michelle Landry a run for her money in the seat of Capricornia in the upcoming federal election. Contributed

Federal Labor Leader and opposition leader Bill Shorten, who was set to visit CQ next week, welcomed Mr Robertson to his team.

"I am pleased to welcome Russell Robertson to the Labor team,” Mr Shorten

"He is a local, and I know he will be a very strong voice for Central Queensland.

"His experience working in the mines for the past 17 years means he'll be a strong voice for fighting for good, secure jobs in Central Queensland.”

Mr Shorten said only Labor had a plan to deliver real jobs in regional Queensland and he was looking forward to working with Russell in the coming months to outline our jobs plan for Capricornia.

This Wednesday night in Rockhampton, Mr Robertson was poised to share the spotlight with Mr Shorten at his special Town Hall meeting at Rockhampton League Club.

TOWN HALL MEETING: Bill Shorten attending a community forum in Rockhampton on August 15, 2016. He'll be back for another one next week. Trinette Stevens

ALP Queensland State Secretary Julie-Ann Campbell said Russell Robertson would not only be a passionate representative for Capricornia but a genuine voice for regional jobs across the state.

"Russell is a third-generation miner who understands the need for more good, secure local jobs to help keep our regional Queensland communities alive,” she said.

"Russell will never sell-out Central Queensland and will always fight to deliver more secure, local jobs.”

This wasn't the first time a miner from Moranbah has stood for the seat of Capricornia after Peter Freeleagus contested the 2013 federal election following the retirement of long-serving Labor MP Kirsten Livermore.

Ms Landry yesterday rejected Mr Roberston's claims of lip service, saying she stood on her record.